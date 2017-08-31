2 years after businessman’s homicide, MSP seeking tips

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are turning to the public in hopes of heating up a homicide investigation involving a well-known figure in the Constantine Township.

Friday marks two years since relatives found Lavern Chupp dead inside his home in the 13000 block of Riverside Drive.

Chupp owned a construction company and numerous rental properties in the area.

Michigan State Police detectives believe the homicide happened sometime between the evening hours of Aug. 31, 2015 and the early morning hours of Sept. 1, 2015. They’re hopeful someone saw something suspicious since Chupp’s driveway is surrounded by his rental properties and was visible by most.

Anyone with tips in the homicide is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.

