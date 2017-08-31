Catholic Central makes another statement in win over Loyola

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last week, Catholic Central had what many considered to be a statement win as it cruised to a 20-7 win over Detroit Country Day in a rematch of last year’s state finals matchup. Week 2 was more of the same for the Cougars as they played host to Detroit Loyola.
They rolled to a 22-8 victory over the Bulldogs.
Football Frenzy scores
The Catholic Central defense impressed all night, starting on the opening drive when they recovered a fumble in Loyola’s territory. The Cougars’ offense capitalized on the good field position and finished the drive with a field goal by Alec Windem to put them up 3-0.
The Cougars struck again midway through the second quarter when Jack Bowen connected with Nate Trudeau for a 25-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 10-0, a lead they took into the half.
Catholic Central wasted no time scoring in the second half as junior Erik Grabow returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, making the score 17-0 Cougars.
Things continued to go south for Detroit Loyola when a wild snap flew out the back of the end zone for a safety to put Catholic Central 19-0.
The Cougars’ defense held tough for the rest of the night, only surrendering a touchdown to the Bulldogs in the game’s final minutes en route to a 22-8 victory. The win moves Catholic Central to 2-0 on the season.
Catholic Central will be back in action next Friday as it plays host to Allendale at Cougars Stadium.
