Chinese company to hire 100+ for new Cedar Springs factory

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Chinese company is expected to invest millions of dollars in a furniture manufacturing facility in Cedar Springs, bringing an estimated 122 jobs to the area.

Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Co., Ltd., plans to open a new factory at 500 West Street in Cedar Springs, according to The Right Place. The facility will support the company’s U.S. operations, known as J-Star Motion Corporation.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation recently approved a $738,000 performance-based grant for the company, which plans to invest $4.9 million at the site. The facility will make linear motion and lifting systems for the office furniture industry.

J-Star is based in Southern California, but the company said it chose Cedar Springs because of support from The Right Place and MEDC and the region’s strong furniture manufacturing industry.

J-Star is currently “building its team” and hopes to begin local production by the middle of next year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

