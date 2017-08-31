Labor Day weekend construction projects to watch out for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a million Michigan residents are expected to hit the road this long Labor Day weekend, according to AAA estimates.

Because of the uptick in traffic, the Michigan Department of Transportation will suspend 77 of its 110 construction projects statewide, from 3 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

However, there are several construction projects that will remain active during the long holiday weekend, including the following in West Michigan:

Scribner Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids will remain closed over I-196.

in downtown Grand Rapids will remain closed over I-196. M-6 in Ottawa and Kent counties will remain closed between I-196 and Byron Center Avenue, with one lane open in each direction between US-131 and Byron Center Avenue.

in Ottawa and Kent counties will remain closed between I-196 and Byron Center Avenue, with one lane open in each direction between US-131 and Byron Center Avenue. M-44 (Belding Road) in Kent County will have traffic shifted between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Road, with one lane open in each direction.

in Kent County will have traffic shifted between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Road, with one lane open in each direction. M-120 in Muskegon County, will be closed to southbound traffic from Giles Road to Whitehall Road.

in Muskegon County, will be closed to southbound traffic from Giles Road to Whitehall Road. US-131 in Kent County will have traffic shifted between M-57 (14 Mile Road) and White Creek Avenue. The 14 Mile Road ramp to northbound US-131 will remain closed.

Drivers heading north, beware: The Mackinac Bridge will be closed to traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. until noon for the annual bridge walk.

Other closures across the state will include:

Upper Peninsula

I-75 Business Loop in St. Ignace has one lane open in each direction between North Airport Road and North Mackinac Lane.

M-123 south of Paradise in Chippewa County has one lane open in alternating directions at Black Creek using a temporary traffic signal.

M-553 in Marquette County has lane shifts and narrow lanes north of County Road 480.

US-2 in Delta County has one lane open in each direction between County Road 426 and 18.3 Road.

US-2 in Mackinac County is closed at the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Cut River Bridge with a posted detour.

US-41 in Marquette has one lane open in each direction between McClellan Avenue and Front Street.

US-41 in Negaunee has one lane open in each direction between Water Street And Iroquois Drive.

Northern Lower Peninsula

I-75 in Ogemaw County will have traffic shifts on the southbound lanes south of West Branch.

Old US-131 in Wexford County is closed between Cadillac and Manton, and is detoured via Boon Road, US-131, and M-42/US-131 Business Route.

Southwest Michigan

Pipestone Road in Berrien County’s Benton Township will have the ramp to I-94 (Exit 29) closed with a lane shift under I-94.

I-94 in Berrien County has two eastbound lanes open from Bridgman (Exit 16) to Stevensville (Exit 23).

I-94 Business Loop (Red Arrow Highway) in Stevensville will have one northbound lane open at I-94 (Exit 23).

M-99 in Albion is closed and detoured.

US‐12 in Three Oaks has one lane open with a temporary traffic signal.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-75 in Genesee County will have the northbound exit to Holly Road (Exit 108) closed.

I-75/I-675 interchange in Saginaw County has lane closures and traffic shifts at the north junction between Exit 154 and Exit 160. Three lanes will be open in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall.

M-15 in Vassar will have one lane open in each direction with traffic shifted.

M-24 in Lapeer County has traffic shifts and lane closures in effect from Nepessing Road to Davis Lake Road. One lane will be open in each direction.

Southern Michigan

I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue) in Jackson will have one eastbound lane open with westbound traffic detoured between Brown Street and Steward Avenue.

US-12 in Washtenaw County has two eastbound lanes open from Dorset Avenue to Ecorse Road for road and bridge work.

US-23 in Washtenaw and Livingston counties will have traffic shifted between 8 Mile Road and Barker Road, with ramp closures.

Metro Detroit

M-59 in Macomb County has lane closures in each direction between M-53 and Garfield Road.

I-75 in Oakland County has two lanes open in each direction between South Boulevard and Coolidge Road. The following ramps are closed:

– Adams Road to northbound I-75,

– Northbound I-75 to westbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road),

– Eastbound Square Lake Road to northbound I-75, and

– Eastbound M-59 to southbound I-75.

I-696 in Oakland County will have shoulder closures at Farmington Road.

I-75 in Wayne County has all southbound lanes closed between Springwells Street and Northline Road for bridge work.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Detroit is closed over M-10 for bridge replacement.

The I-75/M-10 interchange in Detroit has ramp closures for bridge reconstruction.

US-12 (Michigan Avenue) in Detroit will have one lane open in each direction between M-10 and Cass Avenue.

The state transportation director is also asking drivers to be cautious in inactive work zones, where cones, signs and construction equipment may still be in place.

On average, Labor Day is the third busiest holiday of the summer travel season, according to AAA.

