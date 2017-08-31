Ex-worker guilty of abuse at GR vets home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former caregiver has been convicted of abusing an 83-year-old with dementia at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans last year.

On Thursday, Laurie Lyn Botbyl was found guilty of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Police said surveillance video from March 27, 2016 showed Botbyl push a veteran who had dementia and was in a wheelchair into a desk as others watched and did nothing.

Botbyl lost her job after the incident. She was an employee of J2S, a much-criticized private firm that used to provider caregivers at the veterans home.

She was charged in February of this year.

The charge of which she was convicted is a misdemeanor punishably by up to a year in jail. However, because she her criminal history included only unpaid traffic ticket, it’s unlikely she’ll be ordered to a long stay behind bars.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

