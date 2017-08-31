Experience high flying adventures right here in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for some high flying adventures right here in West Michigan? Look no further than Grand Rapids Treetop Adventure Park. Amanda and Shaggy were in studio to tell us all about it.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Treetop Adventure Park has high ropes courses and zip lines for nearly all ages! There are areas for kids ages four to seven and ages for everyone seven and up. There are also easy, medium, and hard courses depending on the participant’s fitness level and ability.

Treetop Adventure Park has some special events going on through the month of September:

Ladies Night – Tuesday evenings – 20% off for ladies

Date Night – Wednesday evenings – Buy one get one 50% off

College Night – Thursday evenings – All tickets are $19 with a valid student ID

They also have a team race event coming up…

TreeRunner Ninja Relay Race – October 8th, 15th, and 22nd.

And don’t Treetop Adventure Park’s Spooky Glow Nights – they’re back and better than ever!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

