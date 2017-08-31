Football Frenzy: Where we’ll be tonight





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 2 of high school football, and the Frenzy is all over it.

We’ll be spotlighting these three games Thursday:

Detroit Loyola Bull Dogs (0-1) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central Cougars (1-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Cougars kicked off the season last week with a 20-7 victory over Detroit Country Day in a rematch of last year’s Division 4 final. Nolan Fugate led the offense with 128 yards on 19 carries, while the Cougars’ defense held the Yellow Jackets to 20 yards on the ground. This week, GRCC gets another state finalist as it welcomes Detroit Loyola, which lost to Pewamo-Westphalia in last season’s Division 7 final. The Bull Dogs suffered a 32-8 loss to Detroit Central in their season opener. Detroit Central has won 10 or more games in six consecutive seasons, winning a state crown in 2014.

Warren De La Salle Pilots (0-1) at Grandville Bulldogs (1-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Grandville thumped Holt 53-13 on the road in its season opener and is looking to make it consecutive non-conference wins against the visiting Pilots, who lost to Lowell, 26-6. The Bulldogs, last year’s O-K Red Conference champions, didn’t miss a beat offensively and scored 31 points in the second quarter. Warren De La Salle managed a first-quarter touchdown against the Red Arrows, but was shut out the rest of the game.

Forest Hills Central Rangers (1-0) at West Ottawa Panthers (1-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Forest Hills Central enjoyed a successful opener with a 41-0 rout of Jenison, while West Ottawa’s defense was stout in a 28-3 victory over Lansing Everett. The Rangers are coming off their best season since 1995 and blanked the Wildcats for the second straight year. Bryce Clay led FHC with three touchdowns, one each on offense, defense and special teams. The Panthers’ win was sparked by wide receiver Xavier Wade, who had four catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Moses Young added a fumble recovery for a score on the defensive end.

We’ll also be headed out to these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Calvin Christian

Caledonia vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Cedar Springs vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Comstock Park vs. Wyoming

East Grand Rapids vs. Forest Hills Northern

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Muskegon Heights

Grant vs. Big Rapids

Hudsonville vs. Holt

Hudsonville Unity Christian vs. Gaylord

Jenison vs. Northview

Kalamazoo Central vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Kent City vs. Comstock

Portage Central vs. Battle Creek Central

Thornapple Kellogg vs. Byron Center

Wyoming Kelloggsville vs. Lakeview

Wyoming Lee vs. White Cloud

We’ll also have a crew at Davenport University’s season opener vs. Concordia.

