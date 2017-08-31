Grand Rapids launches online payment app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids announced Thursday the release of an app to make transactions with the city easier for its residents.

The app, grpayit, allows customers to link their water, refuse and property tax accounts in a single sign-on process. Users can pay, manage and receive notifications about each of those accounts, as well as pay parking tickets in the app.

The app will send notifications for new bills and reminders when due dates approach.

It will be available for download on iTunes and Google Play in the next few weeks, but it can be accessed online at http://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Payments.

