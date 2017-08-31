Hundreds without power in 28th Street area after crash

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids mall is among the hundreds of homes and businesses in the dark after a crash in the area.

The outage was reported around 3:23 p.m. Thursday and covers a swath of 28th Street SE between M-37 and Patterson Avenue, according to a Consumers Energy map. Most of the Shops at CenterPointe mall is included in the impacted area.

A viewer photo sent into ReportIt shows a damaged SUV and power pole on East Paris Avenue and 29th Street. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Consumers Energy crews expect to have power restored to the area by 9 p.m. Thursday.

