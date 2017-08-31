Kellogg cutting 223 jobs at Battle Creek plant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kellogg Company announced its latest round of job cuts, primarily at its Battle Creek plant.

The company announced the cuts Friday as part of its effort to improve the sustainability of its plants. Kellogg said the cuts would impact around 223 employees at the Battle Creek plant.

Before the cuts are finalized, the union in Battle Creek will be able to review the proposal. If approved, the cuts will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

In a statement to 24 Hour News 8, Kellogg said the changes are part of its effort to “improve the sustainability and viability of our U.S. ready-to-eat cereal (RTEC) plants in support of our 2020 Growth Plan.” The changes will “better meet our current and future production needs, and the evolving needs of our consumers,” Kellogg said.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was eliminating 250 jobs at its headquarters and closing 39 distribution centers nationwide as the Battle Creek-based company shifts from direct store delivery to warehouses.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

