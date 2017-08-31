Musk. shelter welcomes Gulf Coast pets in wake of Harvey

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon animal shelter is teaming up with another organization to bring animals from Louisiana and Texas to West Michigan in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Noah Project says it’s working with Pilots N Paws to take animals currently in shelters along the Gulf Coast to free up space for pets currently being rescued from the floods.

The organization is accepting donations of supplies and money for the animals it transports. The Noah Project is also looking for people to foster dogs.

Those interested in volunteering, donating or adopting a pet can contact the Noah Project at 231.865.1264 or through its Facebook page.

