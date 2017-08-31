Prevent illness this school year; flu shot clinics at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – As we inch closer and closer to fall, we know that flu season is right around the corner. Here to talk about the best way to prevent the flu was Dr Philip Henderson and Kris Schaap of Spectrum Health.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

While Centers for Disease Control (CDC) currently reports the U.S. flu activity is low, some flu viruses circulate during the summer and influenza activity often begins increasing in October. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations. CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older by the end of October, if possible.

The flu causes illness, and even death, every year. Getting a flu vaccination is the first, and best, way to prevent the flu it will help to prevent doctor’s visits and hospitalizations.

Spectrum Health Visiting Nurse Association is offering several flu shot clinics this season, making it easy for you and your loved ones to get vaccinated.

To schedule a flu clinic, call: 616.486.3050

