Prosecutor: no charges for driver who hit, killed child

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a 7-year-old boy in Portage in July is not being charged for the incident, police said.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said in a release that after an investigation and review by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined the driver was not at fault and did everything possible to avoid striking the child.

It happened around 2:57 p.m. on July 25 on the 6500 block of S. 12th Street in Portage.

First responders immediately began rescue efforts for the child upon arrival, police said. The child was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later that night according to police.

The crash happened near 12th Street Elementary School, where police said the boy was participating in a summer camp run by the school district.

