Renovation woes delay Hartford’s start of school

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Students in Hartford will get an extra week to celebrate summer, after the district delayed the start of classes.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Andrew Hubbard said bond funded renovations to Redwood Elementary are taking longer than expected.

The superintendent blamed the delay on project changes because of a budget shortfall, poor soil conditions in parking lots and the discovery of additional asbestos on site.

Hubbard said the problems delayed final inspections, leaving custodians and staff without enough time to prepare the building before the regularly scheduled Sept. 5 start date. That’s why the district is now planning to welcome back students on Sept. 11.

“Like you, we are all disappointed, but we want to make sure the buildings are safe and ready to go when our students return. We owe that to our students and our community, who supported our efforts with the bond in the first place,” Hubbard stated in the letter.

The delay applies for all schools in the district. It’s unclear if it will lead to a later end of the school year, but Hubbard said any further changes to the school calendar will be released as soon as details are finalized.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

