Reports: Tigers trade Upton, ‘active’ in Verlander talks

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers are telling other teams that they are rebuilding and are looking to move several players before the trade deadline, according to reports.
Jon Morosi reports the team has already traded Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for prospects, including pitcher Grayson Long.
The move came after Upton told the Tigers he was likely to opt out of his contract after the season because of the team’s rebuild, Morosi said.
Morosi also reported that the Tigers are active in discussions to trade Justin Verlander, Shane Green and Alex Wilson.
The MLB’s waiver trade deadline is Thursday at midnight.