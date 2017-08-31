Reports: Tigers trade Upton, ‘active’ in Verlander talks

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Tigers are telling other teams that they are rebuilding and are looking to move several players before the trade deadline, according to reports.

Jon Morosi reports the team has already traded Justin Upton to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for prospects, including pitcher Grayson Long.

Full deal, per sources: Justin Upton and cash (covering part of 2017 salary) to #Angels; Grayson Long and low-level PTBNL to #Tigers. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

The move came after Upton told the Tigers he was likely to opt out of his contract after the season because of the team’s rebuild, Morosi said.

Morosi also reported that the Tigers are active in discussions to trade Justin Verlander, Shane Green and Alex Wilson.

For #Tigers, sources say Justin Verlander, Shane Greene, Alex Wilson are all in play ahead of midnight ET deadline. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

The MLB’s waiver trade deadline is Thursday at midnight.

