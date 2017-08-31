Tigers’ Sanchez rehabbing with Whitecaps

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez will start for the West Michigan Whitecaps Thursday evening.

He’s with the Whitecaps for a rehab stint after a couple of weeks on the disabled list. He left in the third inning of an Aug. 16 matchup against the Texas Rangers with a strained left hamstring.

If all goes well, he could be added back to the Tigers main roster when it expands Friday, and he could rejoin the rotation shortly thereafter.

The Whitecaps play the South Bend Cubs in Indiana Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Detroit Tigers Anibal Sanchez to start for the Whitecaps tonight at @SBCubs! First pitch at 7:05pm. Listen on @1073WBBL or Whitecaps App. pic.twitter.com/NTCf4rra82 — Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) August 31, 2017

