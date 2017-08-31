Whitecaps to raise money for Hurricane Harvey aid

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps are teaming up with Minor League Baseball in an effort to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

During the Sept. 2 game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, there will be a raffle and silent auction to raise money for the relief effort.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of Harvey | How you can help

The Whitecaps Community Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle during the game, and there will be a silent auction that ends at 8:30 p.m. that night.

Multiple items will be up for grabs in the auction, including an Alan Trammell autographed jersey and a Nicholas Castellanos autographed baseball. The silent auction will take place online at ww.jersey2017.gesture.com.

