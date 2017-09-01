Bus driver hit in high-speed crash: ‘I’m going to be OK’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus driver who’s recovering after being hit by a suspected drunken driver is sharing her remarkable comeback story.

La Shon Diallo recently graduated from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and shared a few words about what she’s lost is small in comparison to what she’s found.

Diallo says she was working overtime to save money for a new roof for her house. That goal was put on hold when, like a missile, the suspected drunken driver’s car slammed into the city bus she was driving on May 24 Police reports say the car, driven by 59-year-old Michael Spencer, was going more than 100 mph when it crashed into the front of the bus.

“I remember a police car across the light from me,” Diallo told Mary Free Bed Hospital. “And an ambulance. And then that’s it.”

Remarkably, Diallo survived. But rescue crews couldn’t save her leg. When she woke up, she remembers her uncle telling her she lost her leg and the accident wasn’t her fault.

“I had a lot of thoughts about how my future would be,” she said. “But once I got past that, I learned I was going to have to trust people in order to start healing. Things just kind of picked up and here I am.”

During her 7-week stay at Mary Free Bed, Diallo worked in physical, occupational and recreational therapy to gain strength, balance and independence.

“Before, I was afraid to sit up in bed, and now, I’m walking…up a hill,” she said.

Diallo graduated from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital’s inpatient amputee program on Aug. 25.

“I think I’m going to be OK,” she said. “I’m grateful to still be here with my children, my family, my friends. Life is good.”

Spencer, the driver of the car, is facing four felony counts in relation to the crash, including operating a car while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

