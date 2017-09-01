Charges come for man in fire that killed 13 horses

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man was officially charged Friday with arson in the fire that killed 13 therapy horses in May.

Payton Mellema faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted of arson and animal killing in the April 8 fire at The Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell.

It is not the first time he has had a problem with his neighbor.

Mellema appeared in Kent County District Court for his arraignment via video from the jail where he has been held since May on previous unrelated charges.

On Friday, Mellema was informed that he was charged with third-degree arson and one count of killing/torturing animals.

The arson is the more serious charge, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years, while the animal death charge carries a maximum of four years.

When Judge Jeffrey O’Hara asked Mellema how he was pleading, defense attorney Jeff Crampton said his client was “standing mute.” That means he is not contesting the charges, but also not pleading guilty.

The judge tacked another $100,000 on to the $250,000 bond that keeps the suspect in jail.

In court documents filed Friday, Kent County detectives say Payton admitted to chaining the barn doors and then using an accelerant to start a fire in the hayloft.

This charge has been a long time coming. Back in May, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told 24 Hour News 8 that Mellema was the main suspect.

But even hours after the fire in April, the owner of the center believed she knew who was responsible.

“This wasn’t an accident,” Welton told 24 Hour News 8 the day after the devastating fire. “It couldn’t have chained our barn doors. It couldn’t have disrupted all the things around our property.”

Less than a week after the April 8 fire, Welton had taken out a personal protection order against her neighbor.

In the affidavit requesting the order, Welton claimed Mellema often came onto her property carrying a gun, admitted to cutting her pasture fences and being in the barn at night.

Mellema was on probation for home invasion and his court records show he had multiple hospitalizations at Pine Rest and Forrest View and a center in Texas.

The reports also say that his behavior problems included “fire-setting.”

Speaking Friday, Welton said she and her co-workers are not giving up. Thanks in large part to community support, they have been able to buy a few new horses and they hope to begin rebuilding their facility soon.

