Football Frenzy continues tonight





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This early in the season, you get a bonus Football Frenzy as varsity games are held on both Thursday and Friday.

Our spotlight will be on these three games Friday:

Lowell Red Arrows at Rockford Rams

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Two of the area’s most successful programs square off in a key early-season matchup. Both teams won their respective season openers as Rockford blanked Saline 14-0 at the Big House, while Lowell defeated Warren De La Salle 36-6. This will be the 28th all-time meeting between the two schools as their head-to-head record stands at 13-13-1. Last season, the Red Arrows bested the Rams 21-10 en route to an undefeated regular season and trip to the Division 2 semifinals. Rockford went 7-4 a year ago while extending its postseason streak.

The teams have played three times since 2011, and Lowell has come away with a win in each of those matchups.

“Certainly it’s a daunting task to play Rockford, they have great players and are very well-coached and (we’re) on the heels of playing a very physical team the week before,” Lowell head coach Noel Dean said. “All those things have to come into consideration so we just have a chance to play hard and be there in the end.”

Rockford head coach Ralph Munger is trying to treat it like any other game.

“We looked forward to game two, and then next week we’ll be looking forward to game three,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to play the type of quality competition that our friends at Lowell provide, it makes it a special week without question.”

East Kentwood Falcons at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The Falcons had an impressive start to the new season after defeating Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 45-6. Five different players scored for East Kentwood as Kionte Blakely rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons are trying to rebound from a disappointing 2016 season when it missed the state playoffs with a 4-5 record. The Falcons failed to tally 200 points or more for the first time since 2011. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s is no stranger to winning as they boast one of the top programs in the state. The Eaglets stunned Muskegon last year with a late touchdown to win the Division 3 state title, their third in a row.

Mona Shores Sailors at Zeeland West Dux

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: Mona Shores is trying to return to the form that helped it advance to the state playoffs three years in a row. The Sailors missed the postseason a year ago after winning 29 games in a three-year span. Mona Shores opened the season last week with a 41-23 win over Canton at the Big House as running back D’Anthony Davis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Zeeland West’s vaunted running game was on display in last week’s opener as it cruised to a 50-12 win over Cedar Springs. The Dux were young a year ago and went 7-3 after losing to GR Christian in pre-district play. Zeeland West won state titles in 2013 and 2015, which included a perfect 14-0 record, Zeeland West edged the Sailors 32-28 in last season’s matchup.

We’ll also have Frenzy crews at these matchups (listed alphabetically by home team):

Benton Harbor vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Frankfort vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

Greenville vs. Kenowa Hills

Jackson vs. Zeeland East

Newaygo vs. Reed City

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to WOOD TV8 at 11 p.m. for the Frenzy.

