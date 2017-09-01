Grand Rapids twins to celebrate 101st birthday

Related Coverage GR man, twin sister celebrate 100th birthday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ira and Ida captured the hearts of people nationwide last year, and now will celebrate another milestone birthday.

On Sept. 4, Ira Spieker and Ida Spieker Melhmann will have another birthday party to mark 101 years.

Last year the Grand Rapids man and his sister rang in their centennial with a massive celebration amongst family in Iowa.

“As far as we know they are the oldest living brother-sister twins in the United States, which is mind boggling. It’s like, there has to be another brother-sister twin but we couldn’t find it,” Ira’s son Steve Spieker told 24 Hour News 8.

For a while last month, it wasn’t clear if Ira could make the trip to Iowa again this year. He ended up in the ICU with a staph infection.

“Physicians were saying, ‘I don’t think he’s going to make it.’ I said, ‘You don’t know my dad and you have to give him a fighting chance because I know who he is — the energizer bunny,’” Steve Spieker said.

Two days after being moved out of the ICU, Ira was walking around again.

“People ask me, you know, ‘How did we reach 101?’ and I say, ‘well you have to rely on the strength of the Lord,” Ira Spieker said.

