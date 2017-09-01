John Ball Zoo bald eagle spotted at golf course

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bald eagle at John Ball Zoo took flight to a golf course on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Grand Rapids zoo says the eagle flew away from the Realm of Flight Bird Show and was later spotted at the Mines Golf Course, which is located west of the zoo across I-196.

The zoo’s bird exhibit is an open-air exhibit, which means it’s not enclosed and it isn’t difficult for birds to fly away. However, each of the birds have tracking devices.

The eagle was returned to its habitat at the zoo in good condition.

