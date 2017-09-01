KCAS Pets of the Week: Rodney and Shadow





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meet Rodney and Shadow, this week’s adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Rodney, who is a 1-year-old Labrador retriever/American Staffordshire terrier mix. While he can be shy at first, warms up to people and can be very loving – plus, he loves to play fetch.

Next, meet Shadow, a 4-year-old Shih Tzu who was returned to the shelter because and another dog at his family’s home didn’t get along. The shelter says it isn’t worried that

Shadow won’t get along with other dogs, though. He’s very sweet and does well in homes that have children.

If you’re interested in adopting Rodney, Shadow or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

