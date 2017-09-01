Lawton woman killed in Van Buren Co. crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lawton woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on M-40 near 80th Avenue in Porter Township, south of Lawton, according to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies say the vehicle, a 2003 Mazda 3, was heading southbound when it crossed the median and struck a tree.

Investigators determined there was no evidence the car swerved or braked before the crash. Evidence shows the driver went in a straight line off the road and into the tree, the release said.

It remains under investigation to determine if the driver, a 63-year-old Lawton woman, suffered a medical issue before the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

