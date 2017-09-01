Metal detectors to become mainstay at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A new security screening policy is being implemented at Van Andel Arena, including the use of metal detectors and restrictions on bags.

On game days or event days, all guests, contractors and vendors will need to use the metal detectors when entering the front of the building, according to a Friday release.

In addition to metal detectors, new bag restrictions are in place. Bags must be 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches or smaller, and while backpacks are not permitted, diaper bags and medical bags can be brought to events.

All bags, regardless of size, will be searched.

“The safety and security of our guests and employees continues to be a top priority at Van Andel Arena. We will continue to look for further ways to enhance our security measures in an effort to provide both a safe and enjoyable guest experience,” said regional general manager Richard MacKeigan of SMG, which manages the arena.

Van Andel Arena also has a list of restricted items, which can be found at vanandelarena.com.

