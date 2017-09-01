Mona Shores uses big second half to beat Zeeland West

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to turn a six point halftime deficit into a 42-20 victory over Zeeland West at Zeeland Stadium.
A short D’Anthony Davis touchdown run in the third quarter allowed the Sailors to take the lead at 21-20. It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Tristan Robbins scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, diving for the pylon to push the advantage to 28-20.
After a Sincere Dent 6-yard touchdown run the Sailors put it out of reach on a Davis 44-yard touchdown run.
The Dux were able to take control in the first half using an opening drive that lasted over ten and a half minutes. Jacob Houle found Zeke Buter on a 12-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.
Mona Shores answered on the final play of the first quarter when Robbins hit Damari Roberson on a 58-yard touchdown pass. The first play of the second quarter helped the Dux regain a 12-7 advantage, as Houle went 84 yards for a touchdown.
The two teams added scores before halftime, setting the stage for Mona Shores’ big second half.
Sept. 1, 2017 Football Frenzy
