Mona Shores uses big second half to beat Zeeland West

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to turn a six point halftime deficit into a 42-20 victory over Zeeland West at Zeeland Stadium.

A short D’Anthony Davis touchdown run in the third quarter allowed the Sailors to take the lead at 21-20. It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Tristan Robbins scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, diving for the pylon to push the advantage to 28-20.

After a Sincere Dent 6-yard touchdown run the Sailors put it out of reach on a Davis 44-yard touchdown run.

The Dux were able to take control in the first half using an opening drive that lasted over ten and a half minutes. Jacob Houle found Zeke Buter on a 12-yard touchdown to take a 6-0 lead.

Mona Shores answered on the final play of the first quarter when Robbins hit Damari Roberson on a 58-yard touchdown pass. The first play of the second quarter helped the Dux regain a 12-7 advantage, as Houle went 84 yards for a touchdown.

The two teams added scores before halftime, setting the stage for Mona Shores’ big second half.

Sept. 1, 2017 Football Frenzy View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Teams line up for the national anthem before a game on Sept. 1, 2017. Lowell takes the field before a Sept. 1, 2017 game. Benton Harbor's football field before a game on Sept. 1, 2017. Reed City faces off against Newaygo on Sept. 1, 2017. Rockford takes the field for its Sept. 1, 2017 game. Muskegon Catholic Central prepares for a game on Sept. 1, 2017. Zeeland West football players warm up before a game on Sept. 1, 2017. Mona Shores football players warm up before a game on Sept. 1, 2017. Holland South Christian warms up for its game on Sept. 1, 2017.

