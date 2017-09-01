Multi-million dollar upgrades complete at Godwin Heights

Related Coverage Bond money brings big changes to Godwin Heights schools





WYOMING, Mich. — Godwin Heights Wolverines are two weeks into their fall semester, and this year the entire district got a fresh start with the completion of multi-million dollar upgrades. The district-wide projects took two years to finish after its bond was extended.

Susu Davenport, a high school senior and quarterback on the football team, praised the changes.

“Students in general just love it,” Davenport told 24 Hour News 8. “They want to be there [at school]. They want to be at the football games. They want to be in the classroom because of the new classes.”

Davenport plans to play football in college while earning a business degree. He wants to run a shoe company.

He said he believes the finished projects will enhance his learning and training experience. Some of the changes Davenport likes best include a new weight room and indoor track.

The former pool was taken out and exchanged for an auxiliary gym, which administrators say gets much more use.

“Their [students’] commitment and their energy has really increased,” said Rob Hisey, the high school athletic director and dean of students.

Hisey recalls a time when Godwin Heights had some of the best facilities in West Michigan.

“When I came here 28 years ago, this was one of the nicest places in the area,” Hisey told 24 Hour News 8. Now, with your suburban districts — the Rockfords, the Caledonias, the Grandvilles — this sort of helps us compete with those schools.”

Davenport and his peers are enjoying a sparkling, new turf field. It goes a long way for the band and other sports teams.

24 Hour News 8 also spoke with Michael Ziegler, a seventh grade social studies teacher, who has been in the district for 29 years.

Ziegler said that he is excited the entrances were moved closer to the office so visitors aren’t wandering the halls.

“They [visitors] would have to come through the office and the office staff has to buzz them in and allow them to come in,” he said.

Hisey said that every class and office in the district received new furniture and technology.

