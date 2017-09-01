Muskegon Co. man found guilty of CSC

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of drugging and raping over two dozen woman has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Larry Stiff, 31, was found guilty on two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct in Muskegon County Circuit Court Friday.

Authorities say Stiff and another man, Joshua Humphrey, drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 25 different women. The men were charged last year in connection to two of the assaults from March of 2016 and 2013.

Stiff’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Oct. 11.

