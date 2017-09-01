WMU offers first-year students tour of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you noticed more people in downtown Kalamazoo Friday, you were right.

Western Michigan University took more than a thousand students downtown to get them acquainted with the city.

They call it “WMU in the Zoo.” First-year WMU students get to tour downtown Kalamazoo, and the free pizza helps.

“There’s been a lot of free food, which I’ve appreciated,” said first-year WMU student Mckenna Haley with a laugh.

Friday’s tour of downtown Kalamazoo was the last day of Welcome Week, where incoming first-year students learn about the university and the surrounding city.

“We know that Western is a part of the city,” said Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell. “And it connects to so many things we do in the city. And welcoming these young people to the community, I think it’s important. They’re going to be here for four years. They’re going to be a part of the town.”

New students learned to navigate the bus route from campus to downtown and were introduced to places off campus to eat, shop and work.

“I think we’re trying to all get used to being in a new city and see all the stuff there’s to do,” Haley said.

When asked if he hopes all the new students will stay in Kalamazoo after graduation, Hopewell agreed:

“I want everyone to find a job here in town. You can’t leave,” he joked.

Classes at WMU officially start on Tuesday.

