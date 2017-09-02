5 dead in fiery single-vehicle crash in Kzoo Co.





COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies say five people were killed in a fiery crash early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on E Main Street, east of Sprinkle Road.

Deputies say the vehicle was traveling at an estimated speed of 100 mph before the crash. The vehicle then caught fire.

Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells 24 Hour News 8 that all five people in the vehicle were killed.

E Main Street is closed between Sprinkle Road and 26th Street. Matyas says it will remain closed until 8, and asks drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for further updates, and watch Daybreak until 8 a.m. for the latest information.

