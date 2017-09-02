GRPD searching for missing man, 61

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Police say 56-year-old Laurie Zavitz walked away from Hope Network at 1492 East Beltline Avenue around 10 a.m. Saturday. Zavitz suffers from a traumatic brain injury and becomes confused and disoriented easily. Police say he is originally from the Muskegon area and not familiar with Grand Rapids.

Zavitz is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored blazer with a button-up shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Laurie Zavitz whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

