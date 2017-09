ALLEGAN COUNTY (WOOD) – Authorities in Allegan County confirmed there was a two-car crash early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of 135th Ave. and 4th Street – about three miles east of U.S. 131 near Wayland.

We know Michigan State Police as well as Allegan County Sheriff responded to the scene.

Investigators wouldn’t give us any other details, but our crew on scene did see multiple people taken away from the scene on stretchers.

