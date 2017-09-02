Man taken to hospital after hitting tree

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his vehicle and striking a tree Saturday morning.

It happened around 6:11 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Dutch Settlement and Gards Prairie Road in Penn Township, authorities said.

Authorities said the driver was traveling westbound on Dutch Settlement when he lost control of the vehicle, leaving he roadway and hitting the tree. He was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo to be treated for injuries.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said.

