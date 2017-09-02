Motorcycle crash sends two to hospital

HINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving two motorcycles sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

It happened around 11:54 a.m. Saturday on 85th Avenue south of 5 Mile Road in Hinton Township, authorities said.

Authorities said the crash happened when one of the motorcycles was attempting to pass the other, causing a collision.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that there were two people from Big Rapids on one of the motorcycles, neither of which were wearing a helmet. They were taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids via Aeromed to be treated for serious injuries, authorities said.

Details on the condition of the other driver were not made available.