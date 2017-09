GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police confirm one person died after crashing their motorcycle early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on Division Ave. near Blackburn Street.

Investigators say the driver hit a median and lost control of the bike. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told our crew on scene it is too early to tell if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

