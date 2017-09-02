Vigil held for victims of fiery Kzoo crash

Related Coverage Dashcam video released in fiery crash that killed 5





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Once again, Kalamazoo is the scene of a tragedy that has claimed multiple victims.

This time, five teens between the ages of 14 and 17 killed in a crash around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A vigil for the teens was held at a Kalamazoo park Saturday night, where community members gathered to honor the lives of the victims.

Police have not identified any of those involved, but two mothers were at the vigil with about 100 other people embracing each other and the community.

Earlier at the crash scene, friends and family members sifted through the charred rubble, recovering taters of clothing and several charred cell phones.

The dashcam video from a Kalamazoo County cruiser shows the Dodge Charger flying down East Main at speeds estimated at over 100 mph.

Still present on the road are the skid marks where the car careened to one side and then the other, flying over the side and crashing into a tree.

It was 15-year-old Corravion Murphy at the wheel, according to his mother, and his friend Jaquerious Hegler also died in the crash.

Two girls and another male also died.

On Friday, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department said the fire made it difficult to identify the bodies and it may not be known until Tuesday or later for sure.

Toxicology tests to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor could takes many more weeks.

What is certain at this point, is a community is grieving once again.

“The question that should be asked at this point is not so much as pointed to what was going on or why it was going on as much as we should be concerned about how do we prevent it from happening again,” said Dr. Strick Strickland, president of the Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP.

There are many questions remaining in this incident and even when the answers are known, it is unlikely there will be any satisfaction, only grief.

