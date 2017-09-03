Deputies: Woman fatally struck by vehicle in her driveway

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of her home.

It happened at 2:08 Saturday in the 7000 block of Mindew Drive in Byron Township.

Deputies say a 9-year-old boy was in the driver’s seat of his great aunt, 56-year-old Jan Junewick’s, SUV while waiting for her to come out of the home to leave. Witnesses told deputies that Junewick was standing next to the open driver-side door of the vehicle when it suddenly accelerated in reverse, knocking Junewick to the ground. The SUV then continued into the road and struck a parked car.

Junewick was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital where she died of her injuries, deputies say. The boy and his 7-year-old sister, who deputies say was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, were not hurt.

Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.

