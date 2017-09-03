Grand Rapids police investigating deputy-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting this morning on the city’s southeast side.
Police confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that a shooting involving a Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Whispering Way — in the Burton’s Landing apartment complex near the East Beltline.
GRPD said the deputy was there to execute a search warrant. It’s still unclear what led up to the shooting. They say one man was shot in the upper torso and was taken to a nearby hospital. GRPD Captain Eric Payne says that person is expected to survive.
No deputies were injured.
The Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Unit is handling the investigation.