KDPS: Man struck by vehicle, critically injured; driver in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a woman is in custody after she allegedly struck a man who was walking in the road.

It happened at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on E Ransom Street near Walbridge Street.

Police say the driver was eastbound on Ransom Street when she struck the victim. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to Bronson hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The driver, identified as a 38-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

