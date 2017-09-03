To The Point: Reps. Hoadley, Johnson





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two state legislatures joined Political Reporter Rick Albin on plans for the coming weeks following the holiday break.

Rep. John Hoadley, D-Kalamazoo, was asked about a proposal to make the already term limited legislature part time.

He agreed that such populous ideas have appeal but says they don’t always make good policy.

“The conversation needs to be had because I talk to folks on the left and on the right and people are angry,” he said. “They feel like the system isn’t working for them and so the solution that some folks who’ve benefitted from a broken system hold out there is let’s break it even more and punish folks, but at the end of the day we are the ones that get punished. Not the politicians, the actual voters.”

Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, said he has no-fault insurance reform high on his list of priorities.

“We’re the only state that has unlimited no-fault insurance. We have double the national average. If you look at, for me I like to look at my colleagues that are representing boarder districts,” Johnson said. “So Rep. (Beau) LaFave, he’s near Wisconsin in the UP. This is his number on issue because he sees how much money they’re saving across the border. Same thing in Indiana and Ohio.”

Hear more from each of the representatives on this Sept. 3, 2017 “To The Point.”

