Arizona’s JD Martinez hits 4 home runs, ties MLB record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez has hit four home runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks in a major league record-tying performance at Dodger Stadium.

Martinez became the 18th player in big league history to accomplish the feat when he kept connecting Monday night against Los Angeles. Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds hit four homers in a game earlier this season.

Martinez hit a two-run shot in the fourth off Dodgers starter Rich Hill. Martinez added solo homers in the seventh and eighth innings before capping his power show with a two-run drive in the ninth.

