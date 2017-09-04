Authorities seize almost $1 million in cash, drugs

Related Coverage GRPD investigating deputy-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities seized about $1 million cash in addition to several kilograms of heroin, cocaine and marijuana during the execution of a search warrant.

According to a release from the Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities seized over 30 kilograms of heroin and cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, two kilogram presses and approximately $1 million in cash.

Authorities also seized a bulletproof vest, three handguns and an assault rifle with an extended magazine, according to the release.

In an affidavit filed by the office, it is alleged that the drugs were trafficked into West Michigan by semitractor-trailer. Authorities said 18 people were arrested in relation to the transportation of the drugs from California to Michigan, and they were conspiring to distribute them in the areas of Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

During the execution of the search and arrest warrants, one of the defendants suffered a gunshot wound.

The charges in the complaint carry varying maximum penalties of up to 20 years or life in prison, depending on the allegations against the each.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Demetrius Gaines, Retisha Pegram, Brandon Parks and Etrevion Murphy. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids DEA Office at 616.458.0616.

