Child run over, killed during birthday party

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a 2-year-old child was hit and killed in Cass County Sunday.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of M-205 in Mason Township, near the Indiana border, according to a Cass County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say a vehicle was pulling into the driveway of a home, where they were celebrating a birthday party, when the driver struck the child.

Family members performed CPR until first responders arrived on the scene. The child was taken to an area hospital where the child was later pronounced dead.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors in the crash, according to the release.

The names of the driver and child are not being released pending family notification, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

