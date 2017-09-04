Coast Guard assists four after boat capsizes

SAWYER, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were rescued by the Coast Guard Monday after their boat capsized near Warren Dunes State Park.

It happened just after 9 a.m. about 500 yards off Warren Dunes State Park, according to a Coast Guard Release.

Crews from the Coast Guard station in St. Joseph assisted on the scene, and a helicopter was dispatched from the Coast Guard station in Muskegon.

Nobody was injured in the incident and everyone on the boat was wearing a life jacket when it capsized, according to the release.

