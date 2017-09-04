Collision with tree sends woman to hospital

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A vehicle crashing into a tree sent a 43-year-old Dowagiac woman to the hospital Monday evening.

It happened around 6:11 p.m. Monday on N 5th Street south of Pucker Street in Niles, according to authorities.

According to a Berrien County Sheriff’s Department release, the woman was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for her injuries. Details on the woman’s condition were not immediately available.

Authorities said it is unknown if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

