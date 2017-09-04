Zeeland Twp. crash sends three to hospital

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are in the hospital Monday following a crash in Zeeland Township.

Police said it happened around 3:31 p.m. Monday on Byron Road near the entrance ramp to I-196.

One of the vehicles was traveling eastbound on Byron Road, preparing to turn onto the entrance ramp, forcing the other vehicle towing a camping trailer to swerve to avoid collision, police said.

The vehicle entering I-196 slid across the lane, struck a curve, went airborne and struck the embankment, police said.

Police said the vehicle that crashed had two passengers, and everyone in the vehicle was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital to treat their injuries. One of the passengers is in serious condition, according to police.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

