GRFD investigating early-morning porch fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on Grand Rapids’ south side Monday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Division Avenue and Banner Street.

Crews on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire started on the porch and spread to the house. There was extensive damage to the exterior of the home and smoke damage inside.

No one was inside the home at the time and there are no report of injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

