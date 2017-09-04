Mackinac Bridge shuts down for annual Labor Day walk

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Tens of thousands of people made their way to the Mackinac Bridge for the 60th annual bridge walk Monday.

People from across Michigan came to make the 5-mile trip across the bridge, including plenty from West Michigan.

“You know, it’s a tradition. My mother walked for over 40 years consecutively, and this is her first year not being here. So parents started a long time ago, and it was passed down to children, grandchildren then,” said Doug Fabule, who lives near Holland.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority made some changes this year, citing security concerns. The bridge was shut down entirely for the walk, instead of in previous years when a couple lanes of traffic were open.

The bridge reopened around noon Monday.

The United States Coast Guard also posted extra security in the waters on either side of the bridge, limiting traffic underneath.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no reports of any security incidents.

