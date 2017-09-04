WDPS searching for missing woman

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Ana Marie Carrillo, 35, was expected to be at an address in Wyoming Sunday, but never showed up. Her car was found in the parking lot of a business near 40th Street and Clyde Park Avenue, according to a Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

Carrillo is described as 5-foot-2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostle sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police said there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

