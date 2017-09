EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,400 people in East Grand Rapids are without power Tuesday morning.

The outage happened around 6:30 a.m. and affects 1,426 customers, according to the Consumers Energy’s outage map.

Consumers Energy crews are out investigating the cause of the outage and working to determine when power will be restored.

